Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago
Former Minister of Energy Elton Mangoma, Zesa CEO Joshua Chifamba and Managing Director of Zesa Enterprises Mr Tererai Mutasa, have appeared in court facing fresh charges of criminal abuse of office.

According to the State, the trio's actions caused Zesa Enterprises to suffer an actual prejudice of $850 000.

They appeared before magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura, who released them on $1 000 bail each with the prosecution's consent.

They will be back in court on January 29 for their routine remand. As part of their bail conditions, the three were ordered to surrender their passports, report once a week to police and to continue to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

Source - the herald

