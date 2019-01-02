Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) says it is set to establish a pool of agents to sell prepaid electricity meters.

Prepaid meters have recently been in high demand after Zesa Holdings (Zesa) began to bill consumers using the prepayment model, which has been vital for controlling defaults.

Zesa was at one time owed over $1 billion in unpaid services by consumers who took advantage of the post-paid system of billing to neglect their commitments.

A significant number of consumers are now on the prepaid meter system, and the fact that the country's electricity regulator want to accredit more agents to sell meters could be an indication of the success of the programme.

But apart from helping Zesa avoid high levels of defaults, the programme is expected to create market opportunities for a range of small-scale firms that have flourished in Zimbabwe under encouragement from government's empowerment drive.

The national electricity supplier said in July that it was to institute a number of
remedial actions including taking legal action, against consumers who have tempered with its prepaid metering system to avoid paying for power.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a unit of Zesa which is responsible for distributing electricity, said it had been badly affected by the problem.

In May this year reports said it was owed over $1 billion in unpaid bills by ailing firms and domestic consumers.

It has been battling to generate sufficient cash flows to replace stolen or broken down equipment such as transformers because it has not been generating enough funds.

The power utility has been forced to import power from South Africa and Mozambique to meet national demand due to the cash flow problems.

In a notice to the market, ZETDC said the number of consumers nabbed by police after by-passing and tempering with prepaid meters was rising.

It gave those who had tempered with the meters a two-month moratorium to approach officials in order to rectify the frauds without consequences.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

15 mins ago | 44 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

17 mins ago | 66 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

35 mins ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

39 mins ago | 131 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

43 mins ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

48 mins ago | 66 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

50 mins ago | 122 Views

No deal!

52 mins ago | 95 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

1 hr ago | 994 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

4 hrs ago | 3173 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

4 hrs ago | 1324 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

4 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

5 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

5 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

9 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

10 hrs ago | 3073 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

10 hrs ago | 7895 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

10 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

11 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

11 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

11 hrs ago | 2167 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

12 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

12 hrs ago | 3620 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3843 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

12 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

12 hrs ago | 1686 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

12 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

12 hrs ago | 697 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

12 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

12 hrs ago | 755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days