Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

by Mandla Ndlovu
43 mins ago | Views
Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo risks having his University of Zimbabwe acquired degrees withdrawn if ousted UZ Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura is found guilty of awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a fake degree.

This was revealed by senior journalist and Herald columnist Reason Wafawarova.

"Professor Jonathan Moyo was assigned to personally organise a PhD for Grace Mugabe, and he is the one who approached Nyagura with the idea." Wafawarova claimed.

"Grace's fake degree will be revoked together with Nyangura and Moyo's UZ awarded degrees."

Moyo responded to Wafawarova saying the degree which Grace acquired was during the time when Dr. Olivia Muchena was in charge of the Ministry of higher and Tertiary education.

"Thankfully the fatal problem with your fiction is that Mrs Mugabe got that PhD in 2014 when Dr Olivia Muchena was minister of higher and tertiary education and I was minister of information."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa suspended Nyagura for awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) under controversial circumstances.

Wafawarova attacked Moyo calling him an ignorant person.

"Jonathan Moyo is the most insincere and unethical human being of our time. He is a stand for nothing crook masquerading as a renowned intellectual. But real intellectuals know him for who is. He has a constituency of the ignorant."

When Wafawarova was asked what will happened to other degrees that Moyo acquired from other universities he said, "It would be up to those universities to take a decision on the cheating Professor."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

22 mins ago | 49 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

23 mins ago | 76 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

26 mins ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

26 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

48 mins ago | 163 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

50 mins ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

51 mins ago | 82 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

52 mins ago | 122 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

52 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

54 mins ago | 98 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

54 mins ago | 50 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

56 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

56 mins ago | 74 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

58 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

59 mins ago | 130 Views

No deal!

1 hr ago | 104 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

4 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

4 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

5 hrs ago | 4982 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

5 hrs ago | 4997 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

9 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

10 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

10 hrs ago | 1279 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

10 hrs ago | 7905 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

10 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

11 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

11 hrs ago | 4063 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

11 hrs ago | 2168 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

12 hrs ago | 5295 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

12 hrs ago | 3621 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3850 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

12 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

12 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

12 hrs ago | 1688 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

12 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

12 hrs ago | 697 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

13 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days