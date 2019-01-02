Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A normal pattern has returned to Beitbridge Border Post after a hectic 3 days when vehicles and travellers clogged one of southern Africa's busiest ports of entry.Assistant Regional Immigration Officer Mr Nqobile Ncube says some of the lessons learnt are the importance of separating traffic and improving service for exit travellers."We noted the importance of segmenting traffic. This is important. We have also noted that there are bigger challenges at exit points," said Mr Ncube.607 000 travellers went through the Beitbridge Border Post in December 2018.The immigration authorities say they have to start planning for the Easter period where usually there is also a huge traffic of travellers.