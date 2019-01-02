Register change of car ownership, people urged

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Advocate Fortune Chasi has warned the public to register change of car ownership within the prescribed period of 14 days, saying the police are facing difficulties tracing real owners when investigating road crimes.While admitting that there are a few challenges at the Central Vehicle Registry (CRV) concerning the issuance of new motor vehicle number plates, Advocate Chasi however raised concern over the increasing number of motorists who are yet to change ownership details of their vehicles.He also said his ministry is currently consulting members of the public regarding registration fees among other issues.Registration of change of ownership will help in mitigating and investigating road crimes and prevention of road carnage.