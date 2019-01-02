Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

The ruling Zanu PF party has congratulated the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, the continent's oldest liberation movement which turned 107 years this Tuesday.

In an interview, Zanu Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said his party  and the ANC share the same liberation history and ethos and they fought side by side in the trenches of the liberation struggles of their countries and will continue to work together in the attainment of economic freedom for the two countries.

He described the anniversary as a happy and special occasion for the two parties that have come a long way together fighting for the freedom of their countries.

"During the Hwange battle both ZIPRA and Umkhonto Wesizwe military wings fought side by side and since then, we have continued to work for the total liberation and independence of Zimbabwe and South Africa and the region as a whole," he said.

The ANC and other liberation movements of Southern Africa continue to meet from time to time to compare notes and share ideas on the further development of the African region.

The 107th anniversary of the ANC takes place against a backdrop of the 5th democratic elections later this year and the unveiling of the manifesto will coincide with the anniversary celebration of the ANC at the Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban.

ANC was founded on January 8, 1912.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days