35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
1. The industrial action entered the 37th day for those continuing on strike following the signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (03A) i of 2019 on the 5th of January 2019.

2. All members who embarked on the industrial action were suspended and charged on the 23rd of December 2018.

3. Disciplinary Hearings commenced on the 4th of January 2019. 35 members presented themselves on 4th January 2019 for the Disciplinary Hearings out of a total expected of 273 with a total of 238 members defaulting.

Please Note:

1. The highest aggregate percentage withdrawal of labour by doctors is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (73%) and Harare Central Hospital (73.9%). Mpilo Central Hospital has a percentage withdrawal of 52% while United Bulawayo Hospitals is at 42%. Chitungwiza Central Hospital is at 38.8% while Ingutsheni Central Hospital has not faced any labour withdrawal for the week 31 December 20018 - 4 January 2019.

2. In all institutions, Specialists / Consultants did not withdraw their labour.

3. 28 JRMO resumed duty on 7 January 2018 (3 for Parirenyatwa and 14 for Mpilo and have reported for duty on 02 and 03 January 2019 at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.)

4. Doctors at Chinhoyi and Masvingo Provincial Hospital who joined the strike on the 4th of January 2019 are still on strike.

5. A total of 6 new interns have assumed duty to date.

a. Only 5 of the 6 foreign-trained doctors duty at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals assumed duty between the 4th and 7th of January 2019.

b. 1 assumed duty at MCH on the 7th of January 2019.

6. Doctors are on duty at some Provincial and all district hospitals.





Source - online

