Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled communications strategistist William Mutumanje says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidency has started on a false start and is failing. Citing four reasons that he thinks are contributing to the cause of President Mnangagwa's failure, Mutumanje urged Mnangagwa to go back to the drawing board.

Here below are the four reasons that Mutumanje cited:

Reason Number 1. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is failing because he inherited the government of Robert Mugabe full of foot and mouth. Then his strategy is not to quarantine the Mugabe's  cows with foot and mouth but he brings new fresh cows like Kirsty Coventry and Mthuli Ncube to come and mix with the sick cows.

President Mnangagwa tried in to bring new blood but it has got contaminated with old blood and its same blood.

Reason Number 2. He is surrounded by false representatives who lie to him. For example if he wants to know what is happening in the Youth sector he will ask ZANU PF Youth leaders. The problem is that all these youth leaders in ten provinces were not elected so when they see the President they can pretend all is well in the youth jus to appease him.

When President goes to Universities, he just oversees the graduation and just caps them but does not take time to listen to student leaders who are the real representative of the Youths and students.

ZNCC also claims to be representing the business community but if you sit down with Indians, small scale miners and fuel traders then you will notice it does not represent them fully.

Reason Number 3. There is lack of empathy. When the country is going through fuel challenges, currency problems  the President has not come out in the open to show empathy and affection to the suffering business people and the population of Zimbabwe.

Reason Number 4.  The mega deals issue is also another problem. Mnangagwa visits foreign countries like China then he is promised money and comes home and create a budget using the money that is not even there yet.

For the full presentation watch the following video:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

22 mins ago | 154 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

48 mins ago | 642 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 2011 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

9 hrs ago | 5746 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

10 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

11 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

11 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

11 hrs ago | 3708 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

11 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

11 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

11 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

11 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

11 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

11 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

11 hrs ago | 616 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

11 hrs ago | 973 Views

No deal!

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

12 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

13 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

13 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

15 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

15 hrs ago | 1604 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

15 hrs ago | 5591 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

15 hrs ago | 6726 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

16 hrs ago | 7930 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

19 hrs ago | 3920 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

20 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

21 hrs ago | 1403 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

21 hrs ago | 9272 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

21 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

21 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

21 hrs ago | 4396 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

21 hrs ago | 2457 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

22 hrs ago | 568 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

22 hrs ago | 5672 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

23 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

23 hrs ago | 3697 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

23 hrs ago | 388 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4101 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

23 hrs ago | 445 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

23 hrs ago | 3600 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

23 hrs ago | 1852 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

23 hrs ago | 712 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

23 hrs ago | 565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days