Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

by Mandla Ndlovu

Self-styled communications strategistist William Mutumanje says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidency has started on a false start and is failing. Citing four reasons that he thinks are contributing to the cause of President Mnangagwa's failure, Mutumanje urged Mnangagwa to go back to the drawing board.Here below are the four reasons that Mutumanje cited:President Emmerson Mnangagwa is failing because he inherited the government of Robert Mugabe full of foot and mouth. Then his strategy is not to quarantine the Mugabe's cows with foot and mouth but he brings new fresh cows like Kirsty Coventry and Mthuli Ncube to come and mix with the sick cows.President Mnangagwa tried in to bring new blood but it has got contaminated with old blood and its same blood.He is surrounded by false representatives who lie to him. For example if he wants to know what is happening in the Youth sector he will ask ZANU PF Youth leaders. The problem is that all these youth leaders in ten provinces were not elected so when they see the President they can pretend all is well in the youth jus to appease him.When President goes to Universities, he just oversees the graduation and just caps them but does not take time to listen to student leaders who are the real representative of the Youths and students.ZNCC also claims to be representing the business community but if you sit down with Indians, small scale miners and fuel traders then you will notice it does not represent them fully.There is lack of empathy. When the country is going through fuel challenges, currency problems the President has not come out in the open to show empathy and affection to the suffering business people and the population of Zimbabwe.The mega deals issue is also another problem. Mnangagwa visits foreign countries like China then he is promised money and comes home and create a budget using the money that is not even there yet.For the full presentation watch the following video: