News / National

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
In a sudden shift in tone and sign of humility MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for the first time called his archrival Emmerson Mnangagwa his 'brother'. This is in sharp contrast to all the negative names that he has branded President Mnangagwa before.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday Chamisa said, "I've met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this, I call upon my brother ED to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse."

The change in tone come on the heels of Chamisa's New Year's message to Zimbabwe where he called them to put their differences aside and assured them that 'something great is coming.'

"2019 is the year we dare put our differences aside to move forward victoriously as a great people." Chamisa wrote. "There's so much to cover, discover and recover. Something great is coming! God bless you this 2019."

ZANU PF has always maintained that there are ready for dialogue with the 40 year old opposition leader provided he begins by accepting Mnangagwa as the legitimate President of the country.

"We are ready to start meetings once Chamisa clears the confusion in his head. The confusion relates to accepting parliamentary results and not accepting presidential results when elections were happening at the same time. His Members of Parliament have been sworn in as MPs and taken up their seats in parliament and he continues to say he doesn't recognise the presidential elections," Mangwana was quoted by the media recently saying.

MDC members of parliament had an altercation with the police in parliament last year after they remained seated down when President Mnangagwa was entering the building. The police were called in and they forcefully removed the MPs resulting in two female MPs hospitalized.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days