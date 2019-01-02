Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Deputy National Chairperson Tendai Biti says the fuel queues in Zimbabwe are the most bizarre ever seen and must be captured on camera and kept as a documentary as a reminder of the difficult phase that Zimbabweans went through."The fuel queues arresting Zimbabwe are bizarre if not hilarious." Biti said. "Someone ought to do a documentary on same because in a few years of an MDC government the wananchi will forget."Biti further said the solution to arresting the fuel crisis is for ZANU PF to dialogue with MDC and for the government to dump the bond and join a monetary union."The solution is to re-dollarize the economy and remove the bond note.The solution is to seek dialogue with MDC."Re- dollarising is a short transitional mechanism . The ultimate solution lies in regional integration and Zimbabwe's membership of a Monetary Union , either through SADC or COMESA. In the short term SACU membership makes economic and political sense ."Zimbabwe has been experience acute fuel shortage since the bloody coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37 years or repressive rule.In related news, self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje has taken adavantage of the fuel crisis to pioneer his own company that delivers fuel door to door.On Tuesday he posted that he is willing to reserve some fuel for ambulances."This morning I saw ambulances inline for fuel that was not there. Please tell all medical facilities I will provide fuel at pump price for them all, we will reserve our government allocation for you. This is pathetic Mnangagwa. Come on." Mutumanje said.