Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Deputy National Chairperson Tendai Biti says the fuel queues in Zimbabwe are the most bizarre ever seen and must be captured on camera and kept as a documentary as a reminder of the difficult phase that Zimbabweans went through.

"The fuel queues arresting Zimbabwe are bizarre if not hilarious." Biti said. "Someone ought to do a documentary on same because in a few years of an MDC government the wananchi will forget."

Biti further said the solution to arresting the fuel crisis is for ZANU PF to dialogue with MDC and for the government to dump the bond and join a monetary union.

"The solution is to re-dollarize the economy and remove the bond note.The solution is to seek dialogue with MDC.

"Re- dollarising is a short transitional mechanism . The ultimate solution lies in regional integration and Zimbabwe's membership of a Monetary Union , either through SADC or COMESA. In the short term SACU membership makes economic and political sense ."

Zimbabwe has been experience acute fuel shortage since the bloody coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37 years or repressive rule.

In  related news, self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje has taken adavantage of the fuel crisis to pioneer his own company that delivers fuel door to door.

On Tuesday he posted that he is willing to reserve some fuel for ambulances.

"This morning I saw ambulances inline for fuel that was not there. Please tell all medical facilities I will provide fuel at pump price for them all, we will reserve our government allocation for you. This is pathetic Mnangagwa. Come on." Mutumanje said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

33 secs ago | 0 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa flies to 5 countries next week

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Government mulls setting up fund for students

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF MPs break ranks with MDC Chamisa colleagues

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Man torches 4 villagers huts

7 mins ago | 4 Views

GMB boss, wife up for '$25,000 fraud'

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commends civil servants

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on commodities

9 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum train at BF

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Schoolboy was murdered

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

11 mins ago | 6 Views

4 die in kombi crash

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

13 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

14 mins ago | 6 Views

More doctors report for duty

15 mins ago | 35 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

16 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

16 mins ago | 37 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

35 mins ago | 284 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

39 mins ago | 432 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

48 mins ago | 233 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

3 hrs ago | 3055 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 7131 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7604 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

13 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4555 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5616 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days