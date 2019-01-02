News / National
WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue
Chaos broke out and degenerated into violent fist fights at a fuel queue in Harare after some motorists wanted to jump the queue and be served first.
Zimbabwe has been experiencing acute fuel shortage since last year.
Watch the video below:
Fuel queueing gone bad @i_sibanda @nrunyowa @larry_moyo @Mavhure @keddah83 @kndlela55 @Wamagaisa @RMajongwe @TichRay @joeblackzw @godwinzingik @mimmitwit @zenzele pic.twitter.com/7jdlnncaaO— John Muketsi (@jmuketsi) January 9, 2019
