WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Chaos broke out and degenerated into violent fist fights at a fuel queue in Harare after some motorists wanted to jump the queue and be served first.
Zimbabwe has been experiencing acute fuel shortage since last year.
Source - Byo24News

