Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has instructed his lawyers Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys to take legal action against members of the  South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) who have been organizing protests against Bushiri and ECG since the unfortunate death of three congregants during a stampede.

SANCO Chairperson Abraham Mashishi and his organization have been mobilizing members of the community to burn tyres and barricade the road leading the church. Mashishi has also called for the closure of ECG saying the foreign church leaders must go back to their home countries.

We publish the leaked letter of demand sent to Mashishi and SANCO by Bushiri's lawyers:

1. We act herein on behalf of Prophet Bushiri and the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church ("the church").

2. You are a registered civic organisation with legal personality. On Friday, 4 January 2019, and again on the 5 January 2019, your members unlawfully blocked and barricaded the main entrance to the church (Gate P7) at the Tshwane Show Grounds. The gate was blocked by your members by them inter alia burning tyres. Your members' conduct as aforesaid was unlawful as a consequence of which the police subsequently arrested three persons who participated in the unlawful conduct at Gate P7.

3. However, notwithstanding the above, SANCO's chairperson, your goodself, Mr Abraham Mashishi, and in your capacity as a representative of SANCO, publicly in the media (on SABC TV and Radio) and thereafter through social media incited its members to block/barricade the gate entrances to the church when the church services resume from about 18th of January 2019. The blocking/barricading of the gates are intended to prevent and threatened congregants of the church from attending church services at the church.

4. Your conduct by inciting your members to block the entrances to the church and the past and proposed intent of your members to again block the entrances to the church when the church services resume is unlawful.

5. You are hereby requested to give a written undertaking within 48 hours that you will: 5.1 refrain from inciting your members/and or any community member privately or publicly to block the access gates to the church and/or to prevent church congregants to attend the Director: Mr Terrance Ntsako Baloyi Attorney (LLB) – Assisted by Candidate Attorney Dimakatso Sowana (LLB), Candidate Attorney Mantshadi Masithela (LLB), Vhonani Chabalala (Receptionist)Sedzani Badaga (Support Staff). church services; 5.2 publicly denounce any action designed to block the access to the church to prevent church congregants to attend church services at the church; 5.3 instruct and/or advise your members to refrain from the planned blocking of the accesses to the church when the church services resume from about 18 January 2019 or even 20 January 2019 and/or any other day thereof.

6. Should you fail to give the undertakings as aforesaid, we have an instruction to bring an urgent application to the High Court in the Gauteng Division (Pretoria) for an interdict to prevent the planned blocking of accesses to the church as aforesaid. In addition, we will seek an order against Mr Abram Mashishi in his personal capacity and a cost order jointly and severally against SANCO on account of the planned unlawful conduct.

7. Please note that this letter is in prejudice, thus will be used in support of the application for an interdict, should you not give the requested undertaking. We will also copy this letter to the South African Police Services, CRL Commission and the Commissioner for Human Rights, as your unlawful actions also unconstitutionally deprive congregants to freely exercise their religious rights.

8. We await your response as a matter of urgency.

9. Our client's rights remain strictly reserved.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Can ED turn the economy round

16 mins ago | 121 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

21 mins ago | 209 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

29 mins ago | 156 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

2 hrs ago | 3528 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

3 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5578 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

4 hrs ago | 6799 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7477 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

12 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5539 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

15 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

16 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

18 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

18 hrs ago | 1687 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

18 hrs ago | 6017 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

18 hrs ago | 7109 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

18 hrs ago | 8636 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

22 hrs ago | 4087 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

23 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

23 hrs ago | 1439 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

23 hrs ago | 9642 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

24 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

24 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

24 hrs ago | 4542 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

24 hrs ago | 2559 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days