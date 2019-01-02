Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A health hazard is looming after ambulances in Bulawayo and Harare are reportedly out of fuel for the last 48 hours.In Harare photos of queuing ambulances at a garage without fuel yet have emerged.Comenting on the incident MDC Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende said, "This is now sad Ambulances queuing for fuel from a station that has not received fuel in the last 48 hrs. We said it before that Pfee is not an economic program.""This morning I saw ambulances inline for fuel that was not there. Please tell all medical facilities I will provide fuel at pump price for them all, we will reserve our government allocation for you. This is pathetic Emmerson Mnnagagwa. Come on." William Mutumanje fumedThe shortage of fuel for ambulances follows hot on the heels of a massive doctor by doctors and civil servants in the country.The Apex council announced on Tuesday that all civil servants will be going for a strike within 14 days.