Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

by Staff reporter
59 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE international striker Evans Rusike could be out for, at least, three weeks after an injury sustained in a South African Premiership tie on Saturday.

On an eventful weekend for Zimbabweans in South Africa, legend Peter Ndlovu's phone was also cloned by some conmen trying to steal money.

The cyber criminals also cloned the phones of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane. Ndlovu is the team manager at Sundowns.

"Coach Pitso Mosimane, Peter Ndlovu & Kennedy Mweene's phones have all been hacked. Don't send any money to the scammers," Sundowns said on their official Twitter account.

The hackers also targeted Warriors midfielder Willard Katsande.

Rusike, who has battled a number of injuries, was injured in the closing stages of SuperSport United's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Cape Town City in a league match.

The hosts scored a last-gasp winner after an error in defence. Rusike twisted his knee and has sparked an injury crisis upfront at his club and Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa will also be watching him closely.

The Zimbabwean joined fellow strikers Bradley Grobler and Thembo Mnyamane on the sidelines at Matsatsantsa. SuperSport, however, have been boosted by the return to training of influential midfielder and captain Dean Furman, who dislocated his shoulder in October last year.

"It's been a concern," SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo said of their injury woes this season.

"Rusike's got a knee injury and is now out probably for two to three weeks. That has been our season. "Probably we will get Dean, Brad and Thabo (back) in the coming weeks. We need them, we missed them.

"Dean is our captain and the backbone of the team.

"But we must also give credit to the others guys that have displayed good performances for the team."


Source - the herald

