Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
NMB Bank administrator Mr Lazarus Chidoori has been slapped with a $6 380 lawsuit by a security guard he allegedly beat up while manning his flat.

Mr Chidoori, who stays at Number 4 Glenside Road in Strathaven, Harare, is said to have assaulted Mr Temba Mirisi, a security guard employed by Vandrift Security Services.

The security guard sustained injuries and lost a shirt in the scuffle. He now wants $3 000 for the pain and suffering he endured at the hands of Mr Chidoori.

Mr Mirisi is claiming another $3 000 for contumelia, emotional and psychological trauma, $350 for medical expenses and $30 for the replacement of his torn shirt. He is also seeking an order for costs plus interest.

G.S Kashangura Law Chambers are representing Mr Mirisi in the civil matter.

The parties yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Gladys Moyo for a pre-trial conference, but the case was postponed to January 15. The incident, according to the summons, occurred on August 27 last year and Mr Chidoori allegedly kicked the security guard who was on duty all over his body after an undisclosed altercation.

Mr Chidoori also assaulted Mr Mirisi using his hands. The incident was witnessed by other guards employed by Vandrift Security. According to the plaintiff's declaration, Mr Chidoori turned violent when he had not been provoked.

"The assault on the plaintiff was contumelious, unprovoked, barbaric and was perpetrated in full glare of various other people.

"Consequently, the assault infringed on plaintiff's right to personal integrity and security," reads the declaration.

Mr Chidoori denied ever assaulting the security guard although in his defence, he partly admits to "fighting".

"This is denied. The defendant did not assault the plaintiff as alleged but in fact, there was a misunderstanding and altercation after the defendant entered the premises and took keys, in the absence of plaintiff who was not at the designated place of guard duties, which led to a physical confrontation and fight," read the defendant's plea.

Mr Chidoori counter-argued that the security guard also assaulted him. He stated in his papers that he paid an admission of guilty fine at the police station and on that basis, he claims the case should have ended there.

"A police report was made three days after the incident and resolved by admission to involvement in a brawl with no reference to injuries sustained by plaintiff," read the plaintiff's declaration.

Mr Chidoori disputed the amount being claimed, saying the injuries had been exaggerated.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

59 secs ago | 0 Views

More doctors report for duty

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

22 mins ago | 177 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

26 mins ago | 272 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

35 mins ago | 173 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2847 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3626 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5643 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 6891 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7521 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

12 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3101 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4503 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5562 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 549 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1365 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1017 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3621 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

16 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

18 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

18 hrs ago | 1692 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

18 hrs ago | 6028 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

18 hrs ago | 7120 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

19 hrs ago | 8652 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

22 hrs ago | 4088 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

23 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

23 hrs ago | 1439 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

24 hrs ago | 9648 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

24 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

24 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

24 hrs ago | 4548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days