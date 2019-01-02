Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
Disciplinary hearings against doctors who participated in the illegal industrial action will be fair and transparent and will continue to be conducted as scheduled, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

In a statement last, night Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji encouraged the striking doctors returning to work to subject themselves to this process arguing that information being peddled that all who presented themselves for the hearings will severely be dealt with and dismissed summarily was 'inaccurate and misleading.'

"While we cannot determine outcomes of disciplinary procedure, we would like to assure all affected that fair and transparent disciplinary procedures are and will continue to be carried out," said Dr Gwinji.

He said as per collective bargaining agreement senior doctors have also been incorporated in the hearings as part of the tribunals and observers to ensure fairness and transparency to the whole process.

"As per the request by the affected doctors, their consultants have been incorporated into the hearings as part of their tribunals and as observers to demonstrate transparency and fairness of the disciplinary procedures," said Dr Gwinji.

He said for those who resume duty, provisions for applying for advances on their salaries are also still in place and have not been withdrawn.

"Ministry therefore encourage affected doctors to subject themselves to due processes and appreciates the commitment of those who have presented themselves for this process. We thank those doctors who have resumed duties at their station," he said.

Disciplinary hearings against doctors who participated in the industrial action started last week Friday and to date, 35 members have presented themselves.

As of yesterday, 238 members defaulted from the disciplinary hearings. The disciplinary hearings were necessitated by the Labour Court ruling which declared the industrial action, which entered day 39 today as illegal.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Schoolboy was murdered

10 secs ago | 0 Views

4 die in kombi crash

1 min ago | 0 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

More doctors report for duty

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

5 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

24 mins ago | 204 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

29 mins ago | 306 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

37 mins ago | 191 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3670 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5682 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 6949 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7536 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

12 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5576 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 550 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 369 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 849 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1373 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

16 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

18 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

18 hrs ago | 1694 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

18 hrs ago | 6032 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

18 hrs ago | 7127 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

19 hrs ago | 8662 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

22 hrs ago | 4088 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

23 hrs ago | 3601 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

23 hrs ago | 1440 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days