Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Disciplinary hearings against doctors who participated in the illegal industrial action will be fair and transparent and will continue to be conducted as scheduled, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.In a statement last, night Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji encouraged the striking doctors returning to work to subject themselves to this process arguing that information being peddled that all who presented themselves for the hearings will severely be dealt with and dismissed summarily was 'inaccurate and misleading.'"While we cannot determine outcomes of disciplinary procedure, we would like to assure all affected that fair and transparent disciplinary procedures are and will continue to be carried out," said Dr Gwinji.He said as per collective bargaining agreement senior doctors have also been incorporated in the hearings as part of the tribunals and observers to ensure fairness and transparency to the whole process."As per the request by the affected doctors, their consultants have been incorporated into the hearings as part of their tribunals and as observers to demonstrate transparency and fairness of the disciplinary procedures," said Dr Gwinji.He said for those who resume duty, provisions for applying for advances on their salaries are also still in place and have not been withdrawn."Ministry therefore encourage affected doctors to subject themselves to due processes and appreciates the commitment of those who have presented themselves for this process. We thank those doctors who have resumed duties at their station," he said.Disciplinary hearings against doctors who participated in the industrial action started last week Friday and to date, 35 members have presented themselves.As of yesterday, 238 members defaulted from the disciplinary hearings. The disciplinary hearings were necessitated by the Labour Court ruling which declared the industrial action, which entered day 39 today as illegal.