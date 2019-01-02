Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

GMB boss, wife up for '$25,000 fraud'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A GRAIN Marketing Board (GMB) Gweru depot manager and his wife have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the parastatal of more than $25 000.

Lazarus Vhengere and his wife Tanatsiwa Munyanyiwa yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Progress Murandu for initial remand. Vhengere is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office and fraud while Munyanyiwa is facing one count of fraud.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and was each remanded out of custody on $50 bail to January 30.

It is alleged that during a period extending from September 2017 to November last year, Vhengere being GMB Gweru depot manager acting in common purpose with his wife, hatched a plan to defraud the depot.

The couple allegedly misrepresented to GMB Gweru depot that Munyanyiwa had bought GMB products worth $25 344-26, the amount she allegedly swiped into the depot bank account in exchange for cash collected at the depot.

It is the State's case that because of Vhengere's alleged conduct, on non compliance to procedure, Gweru GMB depot suffered a prejudice of its good corporate governance as the couple took the hard cash and replaced it with swipe money. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the couple.

Mr Reginald Chidawanyika appeared for Vhengere and Munyanyiwa while Ms Namatirai Madzudzu appeared for the State. In an unrelated matter, a 26 -year-old self confessed traditional healer from Zvishavane was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault on two children from a home he had gone to "exorcise" evil spirits.

Tatenda Masiiwa of Maglas, Zvishavane appeared before Regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Masiiwa was convicted after a full trial against his own plea of not guilty.

Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 20 years but he will serve 17 years after three years of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour. It was the State case that on count one and on October 18 last year around 9PM, Masiiwa was invited to the complainants homestead to remove evil spirits.

The following day, Masiiwa invited the first complainant (13) to accompany him to his homestead where he sodomised him the whole night before giving him $200 to conceal the act.

On October 24, Masiiwa returned to the homestead and was told to sleep in the same room with the second complainant (16) whom he sodomised once before the boy fled. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest. Mr Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF MPs break ranks with MDC Chamisa colleagues

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Man torches 4 villagers huts

29 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa commends civil servants

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on commodities

2 mins ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum train at BF

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Schoolboy was murdered

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

4 mins ago | 2 Views

4 die in kombi crash

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

5 mins ago | 2 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

6 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

More doctors report for duty

8 mins ago | 22 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

9 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

9 mins ago | 21 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

28 mins ago | 232 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

32 mins ago | 346 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

41 mins ago | 206 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3726 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5733 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 7019 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7561 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

12 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4529 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5591 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 369 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1377 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

16 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

16 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

18 hrs ago | 4911 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

18 hrs ago | 1694 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days