Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man torches 4 villagers huts

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FOUR families in Lubangwe in Hwange district cheated death when a villager allegedly went berserk and torched their huts in separate incidents in one night.

Police arrested Hloniphani Moyo (24) of Isla Farm in Lubangwe on Monday morning. He had allegedly committed the crimes on Sunday night.

At one of the homesteads in Isla Village 1, seven minor siblings were sleeping when Moyo allegedly threw a burning log through the window and it burnt a bed and blankets.

Moments earlier Moyo had allegedly set alight a hut in which a couple, Mr Bhekimpilo Ndlovu, his wife Nkosinothando Mpala and their six-month old baby were sleeping in Isla Village 3.

The couple and the baby escaped unhurt. Moyo had earlier in the night burnt down a hut at Ms Sithembiso Dube's homestead in neighbouring Isla Village 1 destroying property. Ms Dube is Mr Ndlovu's mother.

"We just heard noise around midnight and when we checked we saw that one of the huts was on fire. The fire burnt a bed, clothes and some important documents," she said.

Villagers apprehended Moyo at his homestead in the morning and handed him to the police.

They had identified him through some clothes which he left at an elderly woman's homestead where he had sneaked into a bedroom and fled half dressed after hearing voices of people approaching the homestead.

Villagers suspect he wanted to rape the woman. Matabeleland North province police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed Moyo's arrest. She said two reports had been filed while police yesterday expected to record two more as four homesteads were targeted.

In all cases no-one was injured while the motive for the burning spree is not known, said Chief Insp Makonese.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government mulls setting up fund for students

36 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF MPs break ranks with MDC Chamisa colleagues

1 min ago | 0 Views

GMB boss, wife up for '$25,000 fraud'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa commends civil servants

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on commodities

3 mins ago | 3 Views

FC Platinum train at BF

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Schoolboy was murdered

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

5 mins ago | 4 Views

4 die in kombi crash

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

6 mins ago | 3 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

8 mins ago | 4 Views

More doctors report for duty

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

10 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

29 mins ago | 242 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

33 mins ago | 360 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

42 mins ago | 209 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3742 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5744 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 7038 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7567 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

13 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4531 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5595 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 369 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

16 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

16 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

18 hrs ago | 4913 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days