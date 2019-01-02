Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa flies to 5 countries next week

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa will next week go on a five-nation working visit as his administration intensifies its engagement and re-engagement drive, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba revealed yesterday.

Mr Charamba also laid out President Mnangagwa's vision for 2019 saying key decisions would be taken on the monetary front to ensure people's cash in banks maintains its value and national savings improve.

President Mnangagwa is expected to visit Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He will also visit Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Mr Charamba said the pending visits by the President were strategic and Zimbabwe was expecting "quite a bumper harvest of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding".

"In respect of the first four, they are at the invitation of his counterparts," he said.

"The countries, which are in the same region, are strategic both bilaterally and multilaterally." Mr Charamba said Russia was an economic player in terms of investments in Zimbabwe, particularly in the mining and agriculture sectors. Equally, Belarus has been bringing mining and road construction equipment into the country apart from infrastructure development projects.

President Mnangagwa last month commissioned a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) crushing plant in Chiadzwa that was procured from Belarus. The plant marked a transition from alluvial to conglomerate diamond mining.

"The other two (Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan) are oil rich nations with some of the fastest growing economies and interests in mining, energy and tourism," Mr Charamba said.

"In the case of Azerbaijan, we are exploring cooperation in the tobacco sector as well as polishing of granite for their construction industry. As for Kazakhstan, they have interests in mining and food processing but critically, alongside Belarus, fertiliser and chemical industries." Mr Charamba said all this was in the context of the engagement and re-engagement policy.

"The whole idea is to put Zimbabwe firmly on the map so that we leave behind us the dark days when we were perceived as a pariah state," he said.

"In all our interactions, we are putting in the forefront the need to attract and secure investments as well as cooperation in order to grow and transform our economy."

He went on: "One key vision of the President is that the Zimbabwean economy morphs from being an exporter of primary commodities which are susceptible to price fluctuations to being an economy that exports semi- and finished goods which fetch better and higher prices on the international market but which also allows Zimbabwe to industrialise and thus create quality jobs. After all, we have long exceeded the threshold of literacy, which means really our capacity to absorb higher tertiary skills is remarkably better."

Mr Charamba said for Zimbabwe to break isolation, expand and transform its economy, mutually beneficial partnerships were needed with "peoples and nations of goodwill".

He said President Mnangagwa would for the second consecutive time be in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, a sign that there was growing interest in the Zimbabwean economy. He said the invitation was also a sign that the jinx of isolation had been broken. The Head of State and Government will participate in plenary sessions and pursue bilateral contacts and interactions with targeted countries and business interests.

"On the whole, the future of Zimbabwe is positively bright, with better prospects in store given the gradual improvement of the domestic investment environment," Mr Charamba said.

"For the first time in the history of the country, we are inching closer and closer towards a budget surplus. The level of inflation which was threatening to run away is beginning to show a downward trend and more critically, with the multiple investments in the energy sector, Zimbabwe is putting behind it the energy deficit which is so critical to both domestic and foreign investment."

He said the future of the economy would be built on the basis of 3Rs, namely restructuring, rebuilding and reforming.

"In respect of reforming, the President made it clear to me today (yesterday) that 2019 will see red tape and bureaucracy being dealt with as these relate to business decisions." Government is working on the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Bill which is meant to provide assurance to investors about the country's commitment to property rights.

"More critically, the President has indicated that 2019 will see Government privatising a number of parastatals and State enterprises as well as offloading inefficient public entities," Mr Charamba said.

"On savings, in simple economic terms, they (savings) amount to postponed consumption, which means that Zimbabweans will have to forgo the propensity to consume excessively to save for domestic investments. That is the vision he has for us to realise our Vision 2030, by which year we expect to have become an upper middle income economy."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Government mulls setting up fund for students

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF MPs break ranks with MDC Chamisa colleagues

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Man torches 4 villagers huts

2 mins ago | 2 Views

GMB boss, wife up for '$25,000 fraud'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa commends civil servants

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on commodities

4 mins ago | 5 Views

FC Platinum train at BF

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Schoolboy was murdered

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

6 mins ago | 5 Views

4 die in kombi crash

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

7 mins ago | 4 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

9 mins ago | 4 Views

More doctors report for duty

10 mins ago | 26 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

10 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

30 mins ago | 247 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

34 mins ago | 365 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

42 mins ago | 211 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 840 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

2 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3752 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5758 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 7048 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7573 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

13 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5595 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

14 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

14 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 370 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

14 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

No deal!

14 hrs ago | 1030 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

15 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

16 hrs ago | 2835 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days