Man killed over damaged headphones

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Chinamhora was on Monday arrested for allegedly killing his colleague in a fight over damaged headphones.

Wayne Antonio is currently assisting police with investigations following the death of Elias Muringani (23) of Matope village under Chief Chinamhora who died after a fight following a misunderstanding over headphones.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and urged people to exercise restraint during disputes.

"It is sad to note that people are killing each other over petty issues. As police, we urge members of the public to exercise restraint and in cases where they encounter disputes, they should seek recourse with the police," he said.

According to police, on Monday this week at around 3am, Antonio and Muringani were in the company of three colleagues from a night out at a nightclub.

It is alleged that Muringani accused Antonio of damaging his headphones, resulting in a fistfight. His lifeless body was discovered the following morning by a villager, who reported the matter at Chinamhora Police Station.

Antonio was later arrested.

Source - newsday

