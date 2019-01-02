Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare snap Congolese duo

DYNAMOS are close to sealing deals with two Congolese internationals, central defender Mbiyavhanga Wombo and striker Ngandu Mankala.

Wombo has been playing in the Democratic Republic of Congo, turning out for TP Molunge in the elite division before they were relegated last season, while Mankala has been turning out for local division one side Green Fuel, where he finished as the leading goalscorer.

However, it is the signing of Wombo that is likely to excite the club fans, with reports suggesting he had impressed coach Lloyd Chigowe with his skill and ability to start play.

The Congolese duo was part of a large group of players that attended the club's first training session in Harare yesterday and sought to impress the coach.

Also in attendance was former Hobro Ik forward Tanaka Chinyahara, who was set to be registered by the club last season before it emerged he still had a running contract with the Danish club.

The contract has, however, since expired and the forward has been invited for contract talks.

Club chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa declined to reveal the names of the players they had signed, but said they had covered a lot of ground in their efforts to bolster the squad.

He claimed that they had been going about their business quietly and would make an announcement of their acquisitions once they have consummated the deals.

"We have covered a lot of ground in our efforts to bolster the squad. We cannot disclose the names of the players we have signed now, because we haven't finalised with them," Mupfurutsa said.

"Once we have finalised, we will announce those we have signed and you will also see those whose contracts we have extended. Today, as the first day, you can see even that some of our players we had last year are not here."

Dynamos have also beefed up their technical team, with former Black Aces Academy coach Expense Chitukutu coming in as one of the assistant coaches, while Marloni Jani comes in as goalkeepers' coach.

