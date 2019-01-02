Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
New Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Elroy Akbay is targeting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in his first year in the post despite a player exodus that hit the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side ahead of the 2019 season.

Ndezi parted ways with former head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, with interim coach Clifton Kadurira seeing out what had remained of last season, as the team finished in second position on the league table.

Some of their top players have sought greener pastures, while others that still have running contracts with the club are pushing for the exit door.

Godknows Murwira, Walter Mukanga and Clive Agusto have since left the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based club, with goalkeeper Donavan Bernard, Tichaona Chipunza and Donald Teguru showing interest in joining Chicken Inn.

The former Highlanders mentor, however, is still confident of putting up a strong side that can fight for the title.

"I am happy to be coming back in Zimbabwe with Ngezi Platinum and ready to work with the players and the executive. Ngezi are an ambitious club just like me and my plan is to win the title this year though it will be very difficult because everyone now is building their teams," Akbay said.

"I understand we have lost some of the players who were instrumental in last year's campaign, we now need good players to replace those who have left and also need to hold on to the ones we have."

The former Highlanders gaffer is expected in the country this week to start pre-season preparations with the platinum miners.

The Dutchman, who inked a two-year deal with the miners, takes over from Kadurira, who was in charge on an interim basis following the departure of Ndiraya and only managed five points from a possible 15 in the last five games.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days