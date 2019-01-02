Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

by Mandla Ndlovu
48 secs ago | Views
Dreaded ZANU PF activist Fidelis Fengu has called upon ZANU PF to create its own bank if it is to advance the growth and development agenda.

Said Fengu, "ZANU PF must create, operate and manage its own bank.The party cannot entrust the private sector with the growth and development agenda without leading from the front."

Fengu said the party has enough assets and resources to start such an initiative.

"The party has enough assets, resources and leverage to create and run a bank that is able to influence the pace of development in this country.

"The youth league and women's league should not rely on government funded entities. Agribank is also not capable of funding farmers alone.

"The party must set up it's own bank that will be pro people, pro poor and have facilities that benefit the unbanked, micro Enterprises and the informal economy at large."

Fengu further said party members should contribute towards the formation of the bank especially using their skills.

"Party members can contribute towards the formation of this bank. We have brilliant minds such as Terence Mukupe and many other skilled financial minds who can actually make a ZANU PF bank work and influence the pace of development.

I say it might sound silly but
- if banks won't recognize offer letters then who will?
- banks won't fund ZANU PF youths and women groups then who will?
- If banks won't reach out to the unbanked then who will?
-If banks won't reach out to people in the most remote parts of the country then who will?

ZANU PF needs to lead the economic revolution from the front and I say let's explore a party owned bank."
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

6 mins ago | 7 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

6 mins ago | 18 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

9 mins ago | 6 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa flies to 5 countries next week

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Government mulls setting up fund for students

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF MPs break ranks with MDC Chamisa colleagues

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Man torches 4 villagers huts

13 mins ago | 4 Views

GMB boss, wife up for '$25,000 fraud'

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commends civil servants

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on commodities

14 mins ago | 9 Views

FC Platinum train at BF

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Schoolboy was murdered

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Fairness assured at striking doctor's disciplinary hearings

16 mins ago | 6 Views

4 die in kombi crash

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Jealous man stabs wife four times

17 mins ago | 7 Views

'Chamisa's village men rejects him'

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Slapping guard triggers $6 000 lawsuit

18 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa's wife has no apology on meeting doctors'

19 mins ago | 8 Views

More doctors report for duty

20 mins ago | 38 Views

Peter Ndlovu's phone hacked

21 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa lays out 2019 vision

21 mins ago | 50 Views

Can ED turn the economy round

40 mins ago | 328 Views

'We offering civil servant salary increment' promised Minister Moyo - where are you getting the money from

44 mins ago | 496 Views

Health scare as ambulances spend 48 hours without fuel

53 mins ago | 251 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Bushiri takes legal action against his 'enemies'

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

WATCH: Violence breaks out at fuel queue

3 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Tendai Biti speaks on fuel crisis

3 hrs ago | 3920 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader condemns Youth bank

3 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Energy Mutodi invites Jonathan Moyo to fight sanctions

4 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Chamisa humbles himself before Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 5927 Views

Lumumba exposes why Mnangagwa is failing

5 hrs ago | 7206 Views

Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet share, his lawyer responds

12 hrs ago | 7640 Views

35 out of 273 doctors presented themselves for the Disciplinary Hearings

13 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

14 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

14 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

14 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

14 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

14 hrs ago | 5636 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days