Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SERVING member of the Zimbabwe National Army and his unemployed colleague appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday on allegations of stealing water tapes and electrical cables from former President Robert Mugabe's Blue Roof residence.

Ngonidzashe Kapasura (26) stationed at the Presidential Guard unit, State House and his accomplice Raymond Chahwanda (23) were both remanded in custody to today for trial when they appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with unlawful entry.

The complainant is Gushungo Holdings Security represented by Fredson Peter.

It is the State's case that on January 6 this year, Peter was carrying out perimeter wall checks when he met Kapasura and Chahwanda, who had unlawfully entered the property.
Peter then searched the pair and recovered two water tapes, 15 metres of electric cables and a wall switch stolen from one of the rooms.

The State alleges the stolen property valued at $150 was later handed over to the police and will be submitted in court as exhibits.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

19 mins ago | 12 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

30 mins ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

47 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

52 mins ago | 453 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

54 mins ago | 345 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

54 mins ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

56 mins ago | 777 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

57 mins ago | 474 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

58 mins ago | 324 Views

Fuel price goes down

59 mins ago | 704 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

59 mins ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 43 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 929 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days