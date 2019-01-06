Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

by South China Morning Post
2 hrs ago | Views
A luxury villa previously occupied by the wife and daughter of Zimbabwe's former strongman Robert Mugabe - itself the subject of a dispute in the Hong Kong courts - has been sold for a 15% loss, according to sales agents.

House 3 of JC Castle has been sold for HK$34 million ($4,3 million), a loss of 15% from its 2008 purchase price of HK$40 million, ($5,6 million) according to Century 21 Deluxe Home Property, which handled the transaction. The agency did not identify the property's buyer.

The villa's seller, identified as a foreigner, "is not living here", said the agency's director Thomas Lo. "A loss is unusual for this area."

The transaction may close the chapter on a long-running dispute in the Hong Kong High Court over the villa's ownership.

The villa was bought in 2008 by a company called Cross Global, and sold two years later at cost to its sole shareholder Hsieh Ping Sung, a Taiwan-born South African businessman and one-time Mugabe confidant.

Mugabe's government sued Cross Global and Hsieh in 2014 to claim ownership of the 2 761-square foot villa, claiming "100% beneficial" ownership of it, saying that the businessman had merely been holding it on trust.

The former President's wife Grace and their daughter Bona, had been staying in the villa since 2008 while the latter attended City University of Hong Kong under an alias.

Mugabe, who was pushed out of his presidency in 2017, retains full diplomatic status and a lavish retirement package that included a house in Harare, vehicles and 23 staff members, according to a Government Gazette. While in power, Mugabe had applied to the Hong Kong courts to annul Cross Global's 2010 transfer of the JC Castle villa to Hsieh.

JC Castle, named in honour of action star Jackie Chan, was developed by real estate-and-entertainment tycoon Albert Yeung's Emperor Group in 2002, comprising 26 villas clustered around three swimming pools.

CEFC, the former private energy conglomerate owned by missing Chinese oligarch Ye Jianming, offered a villa for sale in March last year, bought for HK$16 million in 2015.

A project called The Regent, developed by China Overseas Land & Investment, will be released for sale soon, marking the first launch this year for Hong Kong's cooling home market. The first 324 units of the apartment project will launch for HK$10 688 per square foot after discounts of about 32% from the other projects in Tai Po.

The launch of The Regent would stimulate the neighbourhood's luxury residential projects, Lo said.


Source - South China Morning Post

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

22 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

34 mins ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

50 mins ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

56 mins ago | 479 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

57 mins ago | 365 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

57 mins ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

59 mins ago | 826 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

60 mins ago | 495 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 754 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 47 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 946 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days