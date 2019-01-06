Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former First Lady Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma, who is accused of fraudulently acquiring vast tracts of government land worth more than $2 million, is negotiating a deal to turn into a State witness in a case in which former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere is accused of parcelling out the land to her.

Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga yesterday asked magistrate Elisha Singano to postpone the case to January 22 to allow him to finalise talks with Gumbochuma's defence team, led by Lovemore Madhuku.

"We are now in possession of the docket, and we need to finalise the discussions we are having with the defence, with a possibility to come up with a trial date," Macharaga said.

But Singano asked Macharaga to explain to the court the nature of the discussions.

Madhuku came to Macharaga's defence, telling the magistrate that the State had dangled an offer to his client to be a State witness and those discussions have to be completed before a trial date could be provided.

"Your Worship, we are discussing a matter where our client is regarded as a witness and the State gave us an offer and we haven't clarified our position regarding the offer and that is the discussion we are engaging in," Madhuku told court.

Allegations are that sometime in August 2014, stand number 139 and 140 Gillingham Estate in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, was made available for sale to developers who could develop high-density urban residential stands.

It is alleged Gumbochuma, in a bid to acquire the land, misrepresented that she had the capacity to develop it.

The State alleges that on March 27, 2015, Gumbochuma was offered stand number 140 Gillingham, as evidenced by the offer letter that originated from the ministry.

She was then required to pay an intrinsic land value of $424 426 to the Local Government ministry.

It is further alleged that Gumbochuma, who neither had the capacity to pay the intrinsic land value nor to develop the land, then created and registered a company Scanlen (Pvt) Ltd as a vehicle to further her fraudulent transaction.

Gumbochuma allegedly sold the said land for $2 060 000, without paying for the land.

N-Frasys then paid the intrinsic land value to the Local Government ministry and paid the balance to Gumbochuma.

It is alleged that Gumbochuma's conduct was prejudicial to the good administration of the ministry, as she profiteered from State land, thereby distorting the market value of the State land from a mere $424 426 to an inflated value of $2 060 000.

In February 2016, Gumbochuma, a former director of Rodonior and Bojunior Investments, is also accused of misrepresenting facts that Rodonior was a registered company, capable of contracting as a legal persona.

It is also alleged the ministry allocated 150 hectares of land in Goodhope to Rodonior Investments.

Investigations were made with the Registrar of Deeds of Companies and confirmed that Rodonior was not registered.

The State alleges that due to Gumbochuma's actions, the ministry suffered prejudice to its good administration.

Sometime in August 2016, she was again allocated 20 hectares in Chishawasha, although the offer letter was withdrawn on September 15 last year.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

24 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

53 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

58 mins ago | 498 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

59 mins ago | 386 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

60 mins ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 864 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 776 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 966 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days