Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has launched a fresh bid to broker dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa in order to end the worsening economic crisis in the country that has been characterised by a serious currency mess and massive price hikes.

ZCC has offered to provide the framework to break the ice and allow the country's two political protagonists to find each other after the July 30 2018 disputed presidential election narrowly won by the Zanu PF leader.

Shortly before the July 30 polls, the Catholic Church made similar offers as they anticipated a disputed outcome.

The latest effort comes as Chamisa, who initially refused to recognise Mnangagwa's victory, triggering serious legitimacy issues which had a contagion effect on the economy, has of late offered himself for dialogue "for the sake of the suffering masses".

Mnangagwa, on the other hand, has rebuffed the MDC leader, saying he does not talk to losers.

"We can choose the route of engagement or the route of conflict, the route of individual solutions or that of a shared vision, the route that entrenches greed or one that leads to the common good. As the Church of Jesus Christ, we serve as a sign of hope by being truthful in looking at the current challenges and their root causes," ZCC said in a statement yesterday.

"We also remain committed to proffering solutions which are inclusive, realistic and sustainable. The church, therefore, commits to create a shared space for a collaborative national consensus building process aimed at creating a space of trust in which all Zimbabweans can shape a new national imagination."

Analysts and the clergy have reiterated the need for dialogue to resolve the unfolding crisis and political logjam between Mnangagwa and Chamisa following last year's July 30 disputed presidential poll results.

The Constitutional Court endorsed Mnangagwa's win, but Chamisa insisted he won resoundingly against the incumbent.

Zanu PF and MDC, however, set preconditions for dialogue, stalling any prospects for a quick breakthrough in what the interdenominational group said did not bode well for the country.

According to ZCC, a majority of Zimbabweans lack confidence in Mnangagwa and his administration's capacity to solve the deepening socio-economic crisis bedevilling the country.

"Many people have a low opinion of the willingness and capability of government and other leaders to resolve pressing challenges due to lack of clarity of communication on the nature of the problems and how they are being addressed," ZCC said.

"We, therefore, call for a broad-based consultative process to come up with a national economic vision and a fundamental redistribution of wealth for the benefit of all Zimbabweans."

Mnangagwa's administration faces a groundswell of anger and protests over the economic crisis that has all, but eroded salaries of the majority of workers, with civil servants embarking on an industrial action for better remuneration this week.

MDC spokesperson, Jacob Mafume said every problem in the world was solved through dialogue.

"As the MDC, we are willing to talk unconditionally, based on the five principles that we set out. We are waiting for the Zanu PF leader to come forward and open the dialogue," Mafume said.

"All we want is to solve our crisis as a country. No problem is insurmountable when people sit down and talk."

But Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo challenged the church to come up with parameters for the proposed engagement.

"In any case, the church has been praying for these problems that we are facing as a country, and if they think dialogue is the solution, they must lead the process in earnest," he said.

"They have an edge over us, because they are church leaders and it is their duty to lead the process, but with a clear agenda and roadmap."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

24 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

52 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

57 mins ago | 498 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

59 mins ago | 379 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

59 mins ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 859 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 774 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days