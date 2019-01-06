Mnangagwa running out of time

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political analysts have warned President Emmerson Mnangangwa that his government is running out of time to fix the country’s worsening economic rot- which has triggered strikes and growing unrest hurting civil servants.Mnangagwa yesterday paid tribute to civil servants’ unions for displaying "maturity" during a consultative meeting on salaries and conditions of service which the workers held with Government representatives on Monday.Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said the Head of State and Government was aware of the difficulties civil servants were going through and the need to adjust their salaries.This comes as Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe yesterday said the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings to the table Government and civil servants’ negotiators, should meet by tomorrow.Dr Hungwe said during the meeting, the Government would announce the cost of living adjustment it is offering and how it will be distributed across grades.Meanwhile, ZCC has launched a fresh bid to broker dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa in order to end worsening economic crisis in the country that has been characterized by a serious currency mess and massive price hikes.