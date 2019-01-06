Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa running out of time

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Political analysts have warned President Emmerson Mnangangwa that his government is running out of time to fix the country’s worsening economic rot- which has triggered strikes and growing unrest hurting civil servants.

Mnangagwa yesterday paid tribute to civil servants’ unions for displaying "maturity" during a consultative meeting on salaries and conditions of service which the workers held with Government representatives on Monday.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said the Head of State and Government was aware of the difficulties civil servants were going through and the need to adjust their salaries.

This comes as Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe yesterday said the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings to the table Government and civil servants’ negotiators, should meet by tomorrow.

Dr Hungwe said during the meeting, the Government would announce the cost of living adjustment it is offering and how it will be distributed across grades.

Meanwhile, ZCC has launched a fresh bid to broker dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa in order to end worsening economic crisis in the country that has been characterized by a serious currency mess and massive price hikes.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

23 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

52 mins ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

57 mins ago | 495 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

58 mins ago | 375 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 851 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 960 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days