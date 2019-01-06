Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

News / National

by newzimbabwe.com

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance is finalising the integration of structures and assets from in the Alliance's seven political parties, ahead of the main opposition's elective congress set for not later than October this year.The Alliance, which comprises mostly party splinter groups from the original MDC of 1999, was formed 2017 as a united front to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF in last year's general elections.MDC Alliance co-Vice President, Welshman Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday that they were confident the merger will be completed in time for congress.Ncube also said they expected leaders from other political parties within the alliance to also be integrated within national structures. He also said the alliance was also in the process of integrating members at district, ward as well as branch levels.