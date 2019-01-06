Mnangagwa divides teachers

News / National

by newzimbabwe

CRACKS continue manifesting among Zimbabwean civil servants as two prominent teachers union groups Tuesday presented a divided front on how to resolve their drawn out salary impasse with government.The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) which has fronted the recent onslaught to press for US dollar wages and better working conditions, wants an all-out strike for wages.On the other hand, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), another prominent teachers group, is encouraging teachers to report to work only twice a week until the government resolves their grievances.This emerged during a joint press conference between ARTUZ and PTUZ in which the two unions were giving an update on how they viewed their current wage impasse with their employer.