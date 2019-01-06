Latest News Editor's Choice


Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's daughter-in-law has been set for Monday next week after her lawyers indicated they were now ready for the court process.

Nomagugu (36) was arrested last year for allegedly ordering 15 Choppies Supermarket managers in Bulawayo to unlawfully dispense over $30 000 cash from their point of sale machines and hand it to her.

She is currently out on $200 bail.

According to the state, she allegedly threatened the Botswana owned supermarket chain's managers with either deportation or dismissal.

Her lawyer, Welshman Ncube Tuesday said the defence was ready for trial.

Source - newzimbabwe

