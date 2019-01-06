Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

News / National

The Head of the Federal Department Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Councillor Ignazio Cassis has arrived in Zimbabwe on a private visit which will see him tour of the Newlyweds Community Clinic in Highlands.He was received at the Harare International Airport by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade July Moyo and foreign affairs officials.After touring the clinic, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart.More details to follow....