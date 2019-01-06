Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has held a consultative meeting with representatives of the Apex Council and other government workers associations.In a statement, the Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Dr Vincent Hungwe said the government will announce an integrated cost of living adjustment (COLA).Dr Hungwe also said the National Joint Negotiating Council will meet not later than Thursday this week to outline principles that will underpin the allocation of the adjustments.He said the cost of living adjustment will be distributed across all grades of workers as a basic salary, housing and transport allowances.Dr Hungwe also said there is need to agree on a road map to roll out the establishment of a Public Service Pension Scheme based on a funded and defined benefit modality that is guaranteed by government to protect contributors.