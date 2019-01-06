Latest News Editor's Choice


RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is yet to release the money required by Harare City Council (HCC) to pay duty for the 15 refuse trucks that have been stuck in South Africa.

The trucks which were purchased in September 2017 were part of a fleet of 30 garbage compactors procured under a $30million multi-bank loan facility.

Last year, town clerk Hosea Chisango led by the mayor, Herbert Gomba engaged  RBZ governor John Mangudya on the matter which the latter said he would assist.

"For the past three or four months we have not received anything from the RBZ for the plant and equipment that we bought. We are still in talks with the governor for more money to be released," Chisango said.

He said council needs $1,3 million from central government in order for the trucks to be delivered into the country.

Harare is currently operating at 64 percent in its refuse collection as only 23 garbage trucks are on the roads while the rest require repairs.

Due to the dilapidated refuse collection fleet, council last year resolved to engage private truck owners sourced from the community as garbage collectors.

A pilot project into refuse collection was conducted in August and targeted Mabvuku, Tafara, Arcadia, Braeside, Hillside, St Martins, Kambuzuma, Dzivaresekwa and Warren Park suburbs.

"The city has already written to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for approval to engage individual truck owners in local communities and was awaiting a response.

"Once the approval is granted by the SPB an advert to call bids would be advertised to engage owners of seven tonne caged trucks from local communities for the provision of door to door refuse collection services in Harare," read part of the November 2018 minutes.

At the height of the cholera outbreak government availed $200 000 for the repair of 14 trucks which would be used to collect garbage to avoid haphazard refuse dumps across the city.

Source - dailynews

