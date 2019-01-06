Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara inconsistencies rile councillors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Inconsistent disbursement of funds to the local authority here by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has divided the city fathers with many feeling the latter was causing unnecessary shortcomings to councils' operations.

According to the latest council report, the road authority management has been failing to release to councils in full the money it will have gazetted.

In 2017, $6 million was gazetted for Bulawayo City Council while in 2016 $1 million was gazetted and this just-ended year, $6,5 million was gazetted but less than half a million was disbursed.

In October last year, Zinara disbursed $1 197 892,80 which money was channelled towards the settling of outstanding payments to contractors and suppliers, according to the report.

This, however, has not gone down well with some councillors who feel the little money being periodically released was jeopardising the planning of the city fathers with regards to roads administration.

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days