Lack of litter bins worries BCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo city fathers have noted with dismay the absence of enough litter bins in the central business district (CBD), a development that has caused avoidable littering in the city.The director of health services last month submitted to council committee on health on the situation resulting from the absence of litter bins in the city.Councillor Rodney Jele enquired on the progress of the production of street bins as a lot of streets in the CBD had no litter bins.Jele suggested it was time the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) emulate Mutare where empty 200-litre drums were converted into bins."Some of them were cut into half to produce two bins. This idea could be emulated in Bulawayo as well," Jele noted.The deputy mayor councillor Tinashe Kambarami concurred that more street litter bins were needed in the central business district.He also suggested the introduction of late night street sweeping in the city.