Fuel price goes down

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fuel prices have slightly gone down despite persistent shortages being experienced throughout the country.Diesel was previously $1,34 per litre and is now at $1,25 while petrol which was $1,38 now costs $1,32 per litre. The free on board (FOB) charge for diesel is 0,5434 per litre while petrol is 0,4726.In a statement the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said the prices which were implemented recently were in line with the Statutory Instruments enacted in 2015.Zera, however, notified members of the public that different fuel stations were at liberty to sell the commodity at prices lower than what the authority has established."Zera advises that in terms of Statutory Instrument 20 and 100 of 2015, the applicable FOB prices for the week starting January 7, 2019 are summarised in the table below."Please note that these figures take into account the revised excise duty and represent maximum FOB and pump prices for the different fuels. Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages," the statement said.