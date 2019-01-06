Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel price goes down

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Fuel prices have slightly gone down despite persistent shortages being experienced throughout the country.

Diesel was previously $1,34 per litre and is now at $1,25 while petrol which was $1,38 now costs $1,32 per litre. The free on board (FOB) charge for diesel is 0,5434 per litre while petrol is 0,4726.

In a statement the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said the prices which were implemented recently were in line with the Statutory Instruments enacted in 2015.

Zera, however, notified members of the public that different fuel stations were at liberty to sell the commodity at prices lower than what the authority has established.

"Zera advises that in terms of Statutory Instrument 20 and 100 of 2015, the applicable FOB prices for the week starting January 7, 2019 are summarised in the table below.

"Please note that these figures take into account the revised excise duty and represent maximum FOB and pump prices for the different fuels. Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages," the statement said.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

23 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

52 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

57 mins ago | 497 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

58 mins ago | 377 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 856 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days