Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) and Progressive Teachers' Union (PTUZ) have refused to recognise the National Joint Negotiations Council (NJNC) meeting proposed by government citing that it is bogus.

Speaking during a press conference at Africa Unity Square in Harare yesterday, Artuz president Obert Masaraure and PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe slammed government for trying to silence the civil servants' collective job action through and NJNC meeting.

"We have noted government's intention to convene the NJNC in an attempt to salvage an imminent civil servants collective job action," said the unions in a joint statement. We come here at a time when the government is running away from the workers, so yesterday (Monday) the government convened what was supposed to be a negotiating forum but turned out to be a rally, and after them failing to reach an agreement they are now convening an illegal meeting through NJNC," Majongwe said.

He argued that the NJNC is not representative of all unions as it only allows nine unions to partake in the meeting through the Apex Council while Zimbabwe has more
than 20 registered unions.

In a joint statement, Artuz and PTUZ said section 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for a Collective Bargaining as a fundamental right of the working people.

"However, nearly six years after the adoption of the Constitution, government has dragged its feet with regard to establishing this body, opting for maintaining the exclusive, narrow, minimalist and unconstitutional NJNC route," read the statement.

"We note that Statutory Instrument 141 of 1997 Public Service (Joint Negotiating Council) regulations is ultra vires to section 65 of the Constitution.

"Artuz and PTUZ thus distance themselves from both the process and the would-be outcomes of the NJNC."

The unions stressed that teachers have not yet engaged on collective job action or strike of any kind, but they are however, currently incapacitated to return to their work stations as their incomes have been eroded by increases in the cost of basic services.

"We demand that government pays teachers' salaries in USD, 2018 annual bonus payment in full, adequate learning material and scrapping of 2 percent punitive tax," they said.

Majongwe said there is absolutely nothing political about the current impasse between government and civil servants, but there is need for government to listen and respect citizens.

"Unions do not remove governments, we are not fighting Zanu-PF or Mnangagwa, all we want is a fair dialogue that yields results," Majongwe said.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

23 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

52 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

57 mins ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

58 mins ago | 377 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 856 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days