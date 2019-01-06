Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The double whammy of biting fuel shortages and steep transport fares is leaving thousands of commuters stranded - forcing many of them to hitch precarious rides on lorries and pick-up trucks, in the latest desperate scenes to afflict long-suffering Zimbabweans.

This comes as most commuter omnibus and long distance buses are spending endless and often fruitless hours queuing for diesel at the country's dry filling stations.

Zimbabwe has, for a long time now, been struggling to pay its foreign suppliers of fuel and other commodities - due to its dire finances which economists say has been worsened by corruption and mismanagement.

The president of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (Paz), Tafadzwa Goliati, told the Daily News yesterday that the ongoing transport blues in the country were a manifestation of "a national crisis".

"Passengers are suffering because commuter operators use their own discretion to hike fares, and the government has been quiet.

"Passengers are now boarding transport that is not recommended, trying to save as much money as possible.

"Passengers are even boarding the top deck of buses, paying $1, while others are faced with the crisis of using $6 for a single trip to and from work," Goliati said.

This comes as both commuter omnibus and long distance bus operators have sharply increased their fares, citing the fuel shortages and the rising prices of spare parts which they now pay for in US dollars.

In the meantime, the demand for fuel has also increased following the return from the festive season by most people, as well the opening of schools.

As a result, most commuters are now paying as high as $8 for trips that normally cost $1, while long distance bus operators are charging anything up to $60 on routes that once attracted a high fare of $25 before the fuel crisis kicked in.

In the capital city, the representative of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (Ghaco), Ngoni Katsvairo, said until the fuel shortages were resolved, the current transport crisis would continue.

"All this is because the fuel situation has remained the same. We wait for hours in fuel queues and use a full tank just for about one to two days, and then we return again to the fuel queue.

"In terms of price hikes ... perhaps this is because of cartels, especially those who operate mushika-shika, but at the ranks fares should still be the same," Katsvairo said.

According to the government, Zimbabwe now requires on average US$100 million per month to cater for its fuel imports.

However, the acute shortages of foreign currency in the country have seen the worsening of long and winding fuel queues which Zimbabweans had hoped would now be a thing of the past.

The country is currently in the grip of a huge economic crisis which has also resulted in shortages of basic consumer goods and medicines.

Apart from shortages, the government is also struggling to end the doctors' strike and to avoid further industrial actions by the rest of the civil service, which is pressing for salaries to be paid in US dollars.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

23 mins ago | 15 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

52 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

57 mins ago | 496 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

58 mins ago | 377 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

1 hr ago | 854 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Fuel price goes down

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Musona linked with US move

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

3 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days