Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former national healing minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has said only widespread protests against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government was the only way to save the country from total collapse.

The call by Mzila-Ndlovu comes at a time separate mass protests have been organised by the MDC and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) as public disenchantment against the Mnangagwa-led administration continues to grow.

"The general public should forget about things ever getting better in Zimbabwe, since Mthuli Ncube has openly declared that they should brace for harder times," Mzila Ndlovu told Southern News.

"Things can never get harder than this … they have been thrown into poverty and things will continue to go deep as long as Zanu-PF is in charge of this economy," he said.



Source - dailynews

