'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago
MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he has tried in vain to reach out to President Emmerson Mnangawa so that they may sit down and dialogue towards finding a lasting solution to Zimbabwe's economic problems that are worsening daily.

"I have written letters without a reply before and after elections. I have met with potential mediators in the church." Chamisa said. "I have engaged leaders in SADC and AU and made a public statement of invitation. I have done everything doable including demonstrations."

When asked if he seeking dialogue so that he can acquire a position in government, Chamisa said he is not interested in any position but is interested in solving the national crisis.

"It's not about individual positions. I am not interested in any. My  concern is about the wellbeing of Zimbabweans through a political solution focusing on key economic and political reforms."

However ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu accused Chamisa of calling for sanctions and thereafter seeking dialogue with Mnangagwa.

"You go to America to ask for the renewal of economic sanctions against our country. Zimbabwean people suffer because you want power and then you tell people that you want to negotiate with Mnangagwa threatening that the situation will get worse, who are you trying to fool Sir?

"You don't know the purpose of the Washington DC visit. Speculation is not fact. Clever people solve problems, unwise people explain problems. Chamisa responded. "The country is effectively shutdown when one spends 24 hours in queues. How do we shut down what is shut ?

"I am working flat out to have dialogue in order to save lives rather than lose lives to have dialogue and a solution."

ZANU PF has said it is open to talk to MDC provided he first accepts that President Mnangagwa is the legitimate President of the party.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days