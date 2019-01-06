Jonathan Moyo slapped with lawsuit

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Nyambirai has made it his business to defame people like me in the name of Strive. This cannot go on like this. Nyambirai you are warned to own your own space rather than be a proxy party in disputes that fall outside your personal inflated ego&mind. Let the fight begin. pic.twitter.com/4YjqNrMQ8W — Mutumwa (@mmawere) January 9, 2019

Econet Founder Strive Masiyiwa has reportedly slapped Professor Jonathan Moyo with a lawsuit and has instructed his lawyers in Kenya to serve him.This was revealed by Exiled business man Mutumwa Mawere on Wednesday.Posting the below picture which was allegedly penned by Masiyiwa’s ally Tawanda Nyambirai Mawere said, "Nyambirai has made it his business to defame people like me in the name of Strive. This cannot go on like this. Nyambirai you are warned to own your own space rather than be a proxy party in disputes that fall outside your personal inflated ego and mind. Let the fight begin."Mawere who seems to have his own bone to chew with Nyambirai continued in the same post,"In Nyambirai's mind, he is the ultimate Pope of everything and can shield people like Strive. He believes that if he could conquer Mugabe, then we are all mincemeat to him. I am not sure whether he knows who he is fighting with. But you cannot discourage a man from being a BIG MAN."