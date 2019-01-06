Latest News Editor's Choice


Civil servants pay dates announced as gvt avoids strike

by Mandla Ndlovu
The government has announced that it will be paying civil servants their January salaries between the 14 and 16 of January. The announcement comes after civil servants told government that they will be engaging in a nationwide industrial action in the next 14days.
The Apex council told government that their members are incapacitated to resume duties fully.
Source - Byo24News

