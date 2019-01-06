Woman seeks maintenance from A-Level student

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman hauled her Advanced Level student lover to court yesterday claiming $120 maintenance.Rumbidzai Amadhi told the court that she was a vendor who only earned $80 per month, hence she needed maintenance for the child's upkeep."Your worship, l can never be able to raise this child alone without the father's input so l need $120 every month."Nditongoriwo vendor zvangu and l get $80 per month or less apa the child needs food, nappies and medication," she saidIn response, Mcdonald Mushepi said he cannot offer anything since he is just a student waiting for his Advanced Level results."Nditori mwana wechikoro ini handina mari, how can I take care of a child whilst I'm a student only waiting for my Advanced Level results."I am not offering anything," he saidPresiding magistrate Gofa Marehwanazvo told Mushepi that he should have noted that he does not have money to cater for the needs of a child before fathering a child.She further asked Mushepi of his age and what he was offering since the child needed food to survive and he said'"I'm only 19 years your worship and l offer $20 nothing more," he saidMagistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa then ordered Mushepi to pay $30 as maintenance starting January 31.