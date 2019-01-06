Komichi acted illegally when he announced results

News / National

by Staff reporter

The State yesterday closed its case against MDC Alliance chief election agent, who is being tried for interfering with the announcement of election results.The State, led by prosecutor Micheal Reza, yesterday led the evidence from Zimbabwe Electoral Commission acting Chief of Election Utloile Silaigwana which saw the close of its case against Morgan Komichi.Silaigwana testified that Komichi acted illegally when he allegedly announced the election results which is the constitutional mandate of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission only."The duties of ZEC are to conduct elections, presidential, council and parliamentary elections as well as to announce results and it is only designated members of the ZEC who are allowed to announce results."On the day in question I was at the ZEC command centre where I was informed that Komichi took to the podium and announced fake results," testified Silaigwana.In cross examination, Komichi's lawyer Obert Shava accused Silaigwana of testifying on hearsay evidence although he was the one who had made the police report, he had not seen Komichi on the podium allegedly committing the offence.Komichi, through his lawyer applied for discharge at the close of the State case saying it has no case against him as there is no direct evidence linking him to the case.Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura remanded the matter to January 21 for ruling.