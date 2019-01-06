"/>
PHOTOS: Police arrest vendors in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
"/>
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Wednesday descended in Harare Central Business Districts where they arrested a numbers of vendors who are selling wares.

Police have been recently engaged in a cat and mouse with the vendors who argue that the economic situation has collapsed and they have to vend for survival.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days