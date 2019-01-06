News / National
PHOTOS: Police arrest vendors in Harare
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Wednesday descended in Harare Central Business Districts where they arrested a numbers of vendors who are selling wares.
Police have been recently engaged in a cat and mouse with the vendors who argue that the economic situation has collapsed and they have to vend for survival.
Source - Byo24News