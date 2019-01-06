'Mthuli Ncube does not stay in a hotel'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Hello Linda. Thanks for your enquiry. I can confirm that Hon @MthuliNcube stays at his Glenlorne house and not at the Meikles — Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 9, 2019

Government has dismissed rumours that Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube stays at Meikles hotel at the expense of taxpayers.A message that has been circulating on social media the whole day read, "Prof Mthuli Ncube is staying at Meikles Hotel since he became Minister of Finance and each monthend he visits his family in Switzerland."However the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Nick Mangwana dismissed the rumour."Thanks for your inquiry. I can confirm that Hon Mthuli Ncube stays at his Glenlorne house and not at the Meikles hotel."Social media users were equating Ncube to the Former Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko who stayed at Sheraton hotel from 2014 to 2016Mphoko's stay at the hotel gobbled US$619 099 in hotel bills. He finally moved to his US$2 million mansion in the leafy suburb of Highlands in Harare after government had secured a house befitting his status.During his stay at the hotel members of Tajamuka/Sesjikile used to frequent the hotel to protest against his continued stay at the hotel