Harare City Council runs out of fuel

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Due to the prevailing fuel shortages on the market, we are unable to do our scheduled garbage collections. Today 16 garbage trucks were deployed. They have since exhausted their daily allocations. Efforts are being made to secure fuel. Once we are able to access fuel we will deploy the vehicles to their daily duties. We regret any inconveniences that may arise as a result of non collection.

Harare City Council has announced that it has run out of fuel hence it is not able to continue with garbage collection.In a statement issued on Wednesday the Council said:The council is a victim of the acute shortage of fuel that has bedeviled the country due to lack of foreign currency to import the precious commodity.Reacting to the statement MDC National Council member Maureen Kademaunga said, "This is it! Either we speak out or we perish in silence.""I shudder to imagine two more months under the inept leadership of Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF. It just can't! That bunch is clueless and they are leading us to a destination called nowhere. Something has to and will give. We can, must, are and will provide leadership. It's time and let's go." Prominent Activist Dzamara said.On Wednesday ambulances in Harare and Bulawayo were stranded in fuel queues with reports that they had no fuel for 48 hours.