Soldiers demand to be served first at fuel garage

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Some members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces in Bulawayo arrived at a Puma garage in Bulawayo and demanded to be served first ahead of other motorists who had been queuing for more than five hours.This was revealed by one of the motorists and senior journalist Kholwani Nyathi."I have been in a fuel queue at a Puma service station in Bulawayo for over five hours now and it is not moving an inch because soldiers in uniform want to be served first." Nyathi revealed. " Chances of leaving empty handed are high. The more things change, the more they remain the same."In Kwekwe members of the ZDF were allegedly doing crowd control in garages on Wednesday and would allow their members to get fuel ahead of other motorists on the queue.Zimbabwe has been struck by a massive fuel crisis since the disputed 2018 elections.On Wednesday Harare City Council announced that it has run out of fuel for the garbage collection cars and would only resume collection once they access fuel.Ambulances in Bulawayo and Harare were seen stuck garages for more that 48 hours hoping that fuel would arrive.Citizens have been calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to sit down and dialogue towards finding a solution to the national problems.