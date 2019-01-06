Govt meets civil servants tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has scheduled the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting for tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon in Harare.This was revealed by the Chairman for the Public Service Commission, Dr Vincent Hungwe in a statement to the ZBC News."[The] will take place at 1200hrs on Thursday, 10 January 2018. The purpose of the meeting is for the government to formally present its feedback to issues raised by the Apex Council at their last meeting of 7 December 2018," he said.Dr Hungwe added that the government expects partners in the NJNC to focus their undivided attention on delivering effective responses to the challenges arising out of the current distortions in the market.